Anganwadi centres in Ladakh to get 2,000 induction stoves

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 29

To promote energy efficiency and sustainable cooking practices, Leh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Santosh Sukhdeve chaired a meeting to discuss the inauguration of a large-scale distribution of induction cook stoves to anganwadi centres in Ladakh.

During the meeting, official from the Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EESL) briefed the DC about the schemes recently launched by the Ministry of Power, emphasising the importance of providing induction cook stoves to anganwadi centers in the first phase. The plan includes the distribution of 2,000 stoves across Ladakh, aiming to enhance the cooking facilities in these essential community centers.

Furthermore, the EESL representative revealed plans for upcoming initiatives, including a program in March for inverter bulbs and campaigns for the distribution of bulbs in villages across every block in Ladakh.

The meeting extensively discussed the distribution of Induction Cook Stoves to Anganwadi centers in both Leh and Kargil.

The meeting was attended by officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Superintending Engineers from the departments of PWD (R&B), PDD, and PHE, along with the District Programme Officer of ICDS, Leh, District Social Welfare Officer, District Informatics Officer of NIC, Leh, Executive Engineers from the Construction and Mechanical Divisions in Leh, and the Deputy Manager from Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

