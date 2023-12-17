Announce poll dates at the earliest: AJKPC

Srinagar, December 16
The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) has called upon the government to honour the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by promptly announcing election dates.
AJKPC president Anil Sharma emphasised the importance of respecting the democratic rights of the region’s residents and urged the government to establish a deadline for conducting elections.
“The assembly elections are overdue for several years, and now, even the term of elected representatives of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) has expired. Soon, the tenure of elected panches, sarpanches, and BDCs would be over. Thus, depriving the people of J&K of their right to choose their representatives would be an injustice,” Sharma told reporters here.
Sharma said in a democratic setup, there can be no alternative to the electoral rights of the people. “Therefore, it becomes imperative on the J&K state election commission to declare dates for holding elections without further delay,” he added. Sharma also urged the youth to actively participate in the electoral process.
