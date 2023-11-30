Another LPG pilferage accused in police net

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 29

Samba police have arrested the fourth accused involved in LPG gas pilferage case recently registered in the district. The accused, identified as Parveen Singh alias Baghu, a resident of Malwam in Marheen tehsil of Kathua district, has arrested under Sections 3/7 EC Act and 406, 409, 120-B, 285 and 413 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, on the intervening night of November 15 and 16, police had arrested two accused red-handed while extracting gas from two Indane gas tankers and filling it in the commercial cylinders at midnight at Chhajwal Barian village. The third accused was arrested by police on November 19.

“Parveen Singh, who was the driver of one tanker and had fled from the spot on observing the movement of raiding police party, has also been arrested. However, the accused driver of second tanker is still on the run and police are conducting raids to arrest him. Investigation is underway and some more suspects are being questioned in the case,” an official of Samba police said.

Initial investigation revealed that the pilferage of gas from Indane tankers was being done since the past over four months at the same place during midnight hours. The gas tankers coming from Punjab side to Indane LPG Bottling Plant Bari Brahmana, Samba, used to come to Chhajwal Barian at odd hours for pilferage purpose.

#Jammu #Kathua