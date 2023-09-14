Another militant gunned down in Rajouri gunfight

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, September 13

Another terrorist from Pakistan, who was hiding in the forest area after opening fire on security personnel, was gunned down in Narla area of Rajouri district on Wednesday. The encounter had begun on Tuesday when a terrorist was shot dead. An Army dog, Kent, and a rifleman, Ravi Kumar, were also martyred.

After eliminating the second militant, security personnel found a cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK series rifles, along with cold drinks, juice and Pakistan-made medicines.

Officers said the slain terrorists had possibly infiltrated into Rajouri from Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK) and had been hiding in the forest area when they were spotted by local residents who informed security personnel.

Brigadier Soumeet Patnaik of the 14 Sector, Rashtriya Rifles, said, “We received the information regarding these two terrorists carrying bags on September 7 after which forces were mobilised in the area in a planned manner.”

Meanwhile, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi of the Northern Command, during an interaction with media at an event in Jammu, said while most of the terrorists were being stopped and eliminated at the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch, some were entering from other areas. “Some of them also come by road from Punjab and Nepal to disrupt peace in J&K,” he added.

