Another schoolgirl caught with drugs near LoC

PTI

Jammu, December 16

A day after a schoolgirl was detained for carrying 400-gm heroin-like substance, her sister too has been caught near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jaba village of Poonch district, the police said. As much as 890-gm heroin has been seized.

The detention of the two girls, residents of Deri Dabsi village of Mendhar, in a joint operation by the police, the BSF and the Army thwarted the narcotic smuggling bid from across the border, a police official said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Mendhar police station.

After her detention and seizure of drugs on Thursday, one of the girls confessed during interrogation that she had hidden one more packet in her house and her sister (schoolgirl) had been in touch with one of the handlers in PoK, who supplied drugs to them for further sale, an official said.

“After getting this lead, the police with tactical assistance from the Army apprehended her sister and recovered 490 gm of heroin-like substance from their house in presence of an executive magistrate,” the official said.

He said further investigation had been going on and more arrests were likely.

According to sources, the school-going girls have their residence ahead of the LoC fence and a Pakistani handler, Ashaiq, used to hand over drugs to them.