‘Anti-national’ sloganeering in Poonch, FIR lodged

Jammu, August 2

The Poonch police have registered an FIR over ‘anti-national’ sloganeering during a rally against the government’s plan to grant the scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Pahari-speaking people.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the members of the Gujjar community organised a rally against a Bill tabled in Parliament which proposes ST status to Paharis and others.

The FIR was lodged after a purported video of the slogans went viral on social media and local residents demanded action against those involved.

Poonch SSP Vinay Sharma said an investigation had been going on and action would be taken after an analysis of the video.

Members from the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities have been protesting in different parts of the UT, demanding a rollback of the Bill which they claim would affect their quota in reservation.

On the other hand, Paharis have been demanding the scheduled tribe status. The issue is set to spiral into a political slugfest in the local bodies polls expected later this year.

