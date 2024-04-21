Anti-NC vote to go to saffron party: Omar

Naseer A Ganai

Srinagar, April 20

For the first time in this electoral campaign, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah today hit out at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), terming it an old ally of the BJP. He said it was “unfortunate” that his party was contesting elections in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency against a friend who turned “greedy” for a Lok Sabha seat. Omar was apparently referring to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti contesting the polls from the seat in south Kashmir.

Seeks support for Mian Altaf Omar Abdullah says Mian Altaf, party’s candidate from Rajouri-Anantnag constituency, not only has political power but also is a spiritual personality, making him “ideal candidate” for the constituency.

“We’re engaged in a tough battle. We require a candidate having both political power and spiritual influence. Mian Altaf has both,” Omar said.

Omar said any vote which wouldn’t go to his party in Kashmir would go to the BJP. Omar said he had extended his hand three times to the PDP, offering support “to keep them away from the BJP”.

“The PDP cannot deny that we extended the hand of friendship four times in the past one decade. In 2015, I sent someone to Mufti Mohammad Sayeed (PDP founder and former CM), urging him not to align with the BJP as it would harm J&K. I implored assured him of our support for six years,” Omar said. However, he said, Mufti Sayeed rejected the offer.

Omar was addressing a rally in Pulwama in presence of party’s candidate Mian Altaf and other leaders. In South Kashmir’s Rajouri-Anatnag constituency, it is a direct contest between Mian Altaf and Mehbooba. Ghulam Nabi Azad has already withdrawn his nomination. Omar said that after the death of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 2016, he had assured Mehbooba Mufti of his unconditional support. He said even 2018 when the PDP brought Altaf Bukhari as chief ministerial candidate, the NC assured support to Bukhari.

He said he couldn’t understand why in 2015 and 2016 the PDP rejected his offers. “I started understanding it now when Altaf Bukhari formed Apni Party and stated that the PDP and the BJP didn’t join hands in 2014 polls but they were already in an alliance,” Omar said.

“Those who deceived you in 2014, 2015 and 2016, how can you have hope in them again? How much more will you be deceived?” Omar said.

He said that although the BJP had not fielded any candidates directly, candidates supported by the BJP were contesting.

