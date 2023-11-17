Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters second day

Srinagar, November 17
The anti-terror operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on Friday with security forces tightening the cordon in the area to prevent the terrorists from escaping.
Gunshots were exchanged early on Friday after a night-long lull at Samno in Nehama area of Kulgam, officials said.
The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Nehama village of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists in the area on Thursday, the officials said.
The search operation turned into a gun battle as the terrorists opened fire towards the security personnel, they added.
While the security forces maintained a tight cordon around the area where the terrorists are trapped, the operation was suspended overnight, the officials said.
No report of any casualty has so far been received, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.
Three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba -- two locals and a foreigner -- are believed to be trapped in the cordoned area, sources said.
However, officials refused to confirm or deny it.
