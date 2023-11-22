Apni Party demands early Assembly polls

Jammu, November 21
Apni Party’s Jammu provincial president and former minister Manjit Singh on Tuesday demanded holding of Assembly elections in J&K to address growing public issues. A meeting of Apni Party leaders and workers was organized at Vijaypur which was chaired by Singh.
Singh reviewed the political scenario and developmental issues confronted by the people in Jammu region.
“The people in J&K are facing great difficulties in absence of an elected government. The authorities are not working as per the expectation of the people. Therefore, this situation has given rise to the feeling of alienation,” he said.
He said the scams in the recruitment process have created mistrust among government job aspirants. Singh also raised the issue of allotment of 5 marla plots to border residents in safer places, water crises in Kandi belt, construction of civilian bunkers, etc.
