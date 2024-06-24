 Apni Party demands release of jailed Baramulla MP-elect : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  Apni Party demands release of jailed Baramulla MP-elect

Apni Party demands release of jailed Baramulla MP-elect

Apni Party demands release of jailed Baramulla MP-elect

In a significant political development, the Apni Party today called for the release of jailed Baramulla MP-elect Engineer Rashid.



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 23

In a significant political development, the Apni Party today called for the release of jailed Baramulla MP-elect Engineer Rashid. The Apni Party criticised the perceived “step-motherly” treatment of Kashmiris, urging New Delhi to begin treating the people of Jammu and Kashmir at par with the rest of the country.

Disparity in treatment

Why disparity in the treatment of two MPs? AAP’s Sanjay Singh was released to take oath as Rajya Sabha member. Despite getting a huge mandate, Rashid isn’t being given any relief. Altaf Bukhari, Apni Party Chief

“Why disparity in the treatment of two public representatives? Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh was released earlier this year to take oath as Rajya Sabha member. Rashid, despite getting a huge public mandate, isn’t being given any relief so far to take the oath as MP,” Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said.

“When will this step-motherly treatment to Kashmiris be over? When will New Delhi start treating people of J&K at par with the rest of the country?” he asked.

The Apni Party is frequently labelled as the B-team of the BJP by traditional parties such as the NC and PDP in Kashmir. Formed after the abrogation of Article 370, the Apni Party mostly comprises former PDP leaders. The party, however, refutes any affiliation with the BJP. Its founder, Altaf Bukhari, was also a member of the PDP before he left to establish the new party.

Engineer Rashid had failed to secure interim bail on June 22, with a special court adjourning the matter until July 1. The court requested the NIA to file a response to his plea and inform the court about when he could take his oath as an MP. The newly elected Lok Sabha members are scheduled to take their oaths on June 24, 25 and 26.

In the recent Lok Sabha poll, the Apni Party had extended its support to Sajad Lone in Baramulla. Despite this, Engineer Rashid, running as an Independent candidate from Tihar Jail, won from Baramulla. The Apni Party’s support for Lone did not even help him secure second position.

Rashid defeated NC’s Omar Abdullah by an impressive margin of 2,04,142 votes, garnering 4,72,481 votes compared to Abdullah’s 2,68,339. Sajad Lone ended up in the third place with a total of 1,73,239 votes. The Apni Party’s move to seek his release is seen by many as a reach-out attempt by the party to Rashid.

