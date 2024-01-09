Apni Party flays discom over power cuts in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 8

Apni Party provincial president of Jammu and former minister Manjit Singh on Monday expressed anguish over unscheduled power cuts in Jammu amid harsh weather conditions that has put normal life out of gear.

“The acute cold weather conditions have affected normal life because the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has failed to maintain the needed electricity supply in the rural as well as urban residential areas,” said Manjit Singh, addressing a meeting at Nihalki village in Vijaypur assembly constituency.

Singh said farmers have also suffered because they are unable to irrigate their fields using the water pumps.

He said the authorities are not concerned about the growing public woes due to power shortage. “The authorities are not acting promptly in response to the situation that has affected the normal life, agricultural activities, business and industrial sector,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu