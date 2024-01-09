Apni Party flays discom over power cuts in Jammu

Jammu, January 8
Apni Party provincial president of Jammu and former minister Manjit Singh on Monday expressed anguish over unscheduled power cuts in Jammu amid harsh weather conditions that has put normal life out of gear.
“The acute cold weather conditions have affected normal life because the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has failed to maintain the needed electricity supply in the rural as well as urban residential areas,” said Manjit Singh, addressing a meeting at Nihalki village in Vijaypur assembly constituency.
Singh said farmers have also suffered because they are unable to irrigate their fields using the water pumps.
He said the authorities are not concerned about the growing public woes due to power shortage. “The authorities are not acting promptly in response to the situation that has affected the normal life, agricultural activities, business and industrial sector,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Supreme Court
Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...
Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21
Scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities
The US State Department says Washington remains concerned by...
Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard
US authorities investigating the incident had asked people i...