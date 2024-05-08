Apni Party reaches out to KPs in Budgam

Srinagar, May 7
Apni Party’s senior leader and media advisor Farooq Andrabi today visited a Kashmiri Pandit colony at Sheikhpora in Budgam. He sought the support of the community brethren for the party in Lok Sabha elections, a statement by Apni Party said.
“Andrabi was accompanied by party leader MK Yogi and other senior colleagues. While meeting the residents at the Sheikhpora migrant colony, Andrabi requested their support and votes for the Apni Party,” the statement added.
“The Apni Party, led by Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, has a well-defined agenda for peace, prosperity and development. We are aware of the issues and problems that our Pandit brethren are grappling with. I assure you that this party will not disappoint you. Once we receive the public mandate to serve, we will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that the issues and problems faced by the Pandit brethren are resolved properly,” the statement by Apni Party said.
