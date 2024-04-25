Apni Party’s Zaffar Iqbal condemns killing, seeks aid for victim’s family

Srinagar, April 24
Apni Party candidate for Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, today urged the government to provide adequate compensation to the family of civilian killed by terrorists in Thanamandi, Rajouri, on Monday.
Manhas said Abdul Razaq, the brother of a soldier serving in the Territorial Army, became a victim of a brutal attack while he was coming out of a mosque in his village, Kunda Top. Razaq’s father, Mohammad Akbar, was also killed by terrorists 20 years ago. Manhas said: “I strongly condemn the killing of an innocent person by terrorists in Thanamandi. I urge security agencies to apprehend the killers so they can be brought to justice. The administration must provide adequate compensation to the victim’s family.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...