Apni Party’s Zaffar Iqbal condemns killing, seeks aid for victim’s family

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 24

Apni Party candidate for Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, today urged the government to provide adequate compensation to the family of civilian killed by terrorists in Thanamandi, Rajouri, on Monday.

Manhas said Abdul Razaq, the brother of a soldier serving in the Territorial Army, became a victim of a brutal attack while he was coming out of a mosque in his village, Kunda Top. Razaq’s father, Mohammad Akbar, was also killed by terrorists 20 years ago. Manhas said: “I strongly condemn the killing of an innocent person by terrorists in Thanamandi. I urge security agencies to apprehend the killers so they can be brought to justice. The administration must provide adequate compensation to the victim’s family.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Rajouri #Srinagar