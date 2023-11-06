Apple import not a threat: Official

PTI

Srinagar, November 5

Import of apples from the US and other countries is not a threat to the local industry and it cannot be stopped, a senior official of the horticulture department said on Sunday. The official admitted downfall in the apple production in the UT this season and attributed it to the erratic weather, requesting growers to attend awareness camps and follow the weather advisories of the department. “We have an agreement with them (apple producing countries)... If we want our produce to reach global markets, we should focus on improving the quality of our produce so that it can compete in the national and international markets,” said Ghulam Rasool Mir, Director, Horticulture, Kashmir.

“Compared to 2022, this year the production has recorded a shortfall and the main reason for this is erratic weather. Decrease in the temperatures hit pollination followed by intermittent hailstorm and sudden rise in the temperature with less rainfall,” he said.

“The department is encouraging hi-tech machinery like grading and packaging machines by providing subsidies. The government has already launched a five-year holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors which also include an integrated project for horticulture, with one of its components being post harvesting subsidy to ensure that our produce is properly presented in the market,” he said. However, less production of apple this season in Kashmir has not disheartened the orchardists who are looking forward to improve quality of fruits to win over the local and international markets.

Syed Shakeeb Ayoub, a progressive apple grower from Shopian, claimed that he was the first to introduce a small grading and packaging unit in Shopian, the “apple bowl” of Kashmir. “We need to look into various scientific ways to improve the quality of apples,” he said. Tanvir Ahmad, another apple grower from Shopian, said the unemployed youth should come forward and invest their time and energy in the apple industry.

Firdous Ahmad, an apple grower from Sopore, said crops of several farmers were hit by scabies this year, causing huge losses to them.

On complaints about “spurious” pesticides by some farmers, horticulture director Mir said a tight vigil is being maintained by the department with active support of the agriculture department to ensure that the orchardists get good quality products only.

