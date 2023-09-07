Apples, ‘chapatis’, fence cutters among recoveries from terrorists shot dead in Poonch

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, September 7
Army and police have recovered apples, dates, ‘chapatis’ and fence cutters along with weapons from the spot where two terrorists were shot dead during an infiltration bid on Wednesday in Poonch district.
Two terrorists were observed crossing Line of Control (LoC) on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Mandi sub sector of Poonch district. A Joint operation was launched by Army and police immediately to intercept the terrorists.
While the ultras tried to take advantage of hostile terrain and thick vegetation in the area, soldiers laden with night vision equipment were able to eliminate the ultras. Body of one terrorist was recovered on Wednesday morning.
During a search operation which continued till Thursday, the Army recovered a cache of arms and eatables which indicate that the ultras were Pakistani and entering Indian territory for a long haul.
Sources in Army intelligence said an AK series assault rifle, a pistol along with night vision binoculars, medical kit, grenade, fence cutter, almonds, apples, dates, biscuits and batteries among others were recovered from the ultras.
“Presence of woollen gloves, clothing and walking sticks indicate that the ultras might be planning to stay in higher reaches of the UT. The presence of large quantities of eatables is an indication that they might have lived in forest areas without any local support,” said the sources.
Many terrorists have been eliminated in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi area during the recent past even as Pakistan was trying to revive terrorism in Jammu division. Many Over Ground Workers (OGWs) have also been arrested by J&K police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency
It was at the Buenos Aires summit in 2018 that G20 leaders r...
PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit
PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...
ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region
ASEAN is grouping of 10 South East Asian countries; EAS incl...
Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin
Also launches a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra M...
Rupee hits all-time low of 83.23 against US dollar
Positive trend in the domestic equity markets provides cushi...