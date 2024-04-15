Apricot blossom fest organised at Turtuk

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 14

The Tourism Department, Leh, organised Apricot Blossom Festival at Turtuk, Nubra. The festival was inaugurated by Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve. He said the main aim of celebrating the apricot festival was to promote tourism in all seasons and make Ladakh an all-weather tourist destination.

Apricot blossom festival is celebrated every year in Ladakh when the pink flowers of apricot trees bloom, which is a sign of the onset of spring. For tourists it is an opportunity to experience local food and culture with the backdrop of exquisite pink flowers.

Assistant Director, Department of Tourism, Leh, Safdar Ali urged the community to actively preserve their rich identity and cultural heritage.

On the occasion, different self-help groups exhibited their domestic products and ethnic food while local artists presented Balti dance on the occasion. SDM, Nubra, Fisal Iqbal, CO, 15 Garhwal, Tufail Iqbal, Head of Departments of Diskit sub-division and a large number of tourists witnessed the festival.

