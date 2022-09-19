Arms, ammo seized from terror hideout

Jammu, September 18
Arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol, and a camera were seized from a hideout that was busted in Ramban district of Jammu division today.
The seizure was made by a team of police and Army after specific input regarding it from a forest area of Tetharka in Sangaldan of Gool in the district. The area is thickly vegetated and was suited to hiding arms and ammunition, said a police official.
He said that a binocular that was also recovered from the site indicated that it could have been used to identify targets from a distance. Pistols have been used by terrorists in targeted killings in Kashmir in recent past.
