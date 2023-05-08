Arms ‘dropped by Pak’ seized in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 7

Arms and ammunition likely dropped by Pakistan and picked up by overground workers (OGWs), who were arrested by security forces in Army truck ambush case, were recovered from the Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district today.

On April 20, a truck in Bhata Dhurian area of Mendhar was ambushed by a group of armed ultras. Six OGWs were arrested for helping the terrorists out of which Nisar Ahmed and Mushtaq Ahmed divulged details about the hidden arms and ammunition.

They told the security forces about the hidden arms in forest and at a home. A team of special operations Group (SOG) of J&K police, CRPF and Army today at around 3.30 pm raided a hideout under the jurisdiction of police station Gursai near the house of Mushtaq Ahmed.

One AK-47 magazine, 15 rounds of AK-47, body cover of assault rifle were recovered from there. Interestingly, when the house of another OGW Nisar Ahmed in the area was searched, two hand grenades, two AK-47 magazines and Rs 19,000 in cash were recovered.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had earlier said six OGWs were arrested in the case. He had said these OGWs provided logistical support to the terrorists behind the ambush on Army truck.

Notably, these OGWs helped the ultras by picking up the weaponry sent by Pakistan through drones near LoC. The arms which were used in ambush included steel bullets which pierced through the truck in which the soldiers were going from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot.