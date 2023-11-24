Arms, explosives dropped by Pak drone seized in Jammu

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 23

The police and the Army seized arms and ammunition, dropped by a drone from Pakistan in the Palanwallah area of Jammu district. The seized items included a Turkey-made pistol, bullets and an IED.

A joint operation was launched after security forces received information that a quadcopter’s sound had been heard early on Thursday. A dog squad was also called. After a relentless search, a package was found dropped in the area.

Weapons seized from house of ultras’ aide The police and the Army seized arms and ammunition from the house of an overground worker near the Line of Control in Seri Khawaja area of Poonch district.

A pistol, a magazine and five 9-mm rounds were seized from the house of Ghulam Mohammad. He was not present at home. A manhunt has been launched to nab him.

“In the joint search operation conducted by the Army and the police in the early hours, security forces recovered a Turkey-made pistol with two magazines, 38 live rounds, nine grenades and a battery operated IED in Joarian region of Akhnoor sector which was dropped through a quadcopter flown from across the Line of Control,” said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, Defence PRO, based in Jammu. He said the area was searched based on the inputs from troops deployed in the forward areas who had heard the quadcopter’s sound. The search operation was launched near Laukikhad bridge. At about 7 am, a package, along with a string used to drop the package, was seized. “This has been one of the biggest hauls of quadcopter-dropped war-like stores in the Akhnoor sector which is aimed at reviving terrorism in Rajouri and Akhnoor areas,” said the defence spokesperson.

An FIR was registered at Khour. Sources informed that an investigation was being carried out to know who was supposed to pick up the package. It comes three days after an explosive device was found near the vital Dul Hasti hydropower project in Kishtwar district of the Jammu division.

It is a fact that Pakistan has been making efforts to revive terrorism in the entire Jammu region for the past one year. Several terror operators have been identified and arrested in the recent past who were motivating the youth to join terror groups.

