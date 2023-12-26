Arms recovered from 3 persons during search operation in JK’s Pulwama, arrested

Srinagar, December 26
Security forces have arrested three persons and recovered weapons from them in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Tuesday.
"Based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Panzu and Gamiraj in Pulwama on 25 December, 2023.
Three suspected individuals have been apprehended with recovery of 2 pistols and other war-like stores," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.
OP PANZU & OP GAMIRAJ, #Pulwama— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) December 26, 2023
Based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice at Panzu & Gamiraj in Pulwama on 25 Dec 23. Three suspected individuals have been apprehended with recovery of 02xPistol… pic.twitter.com/pthSvhwZ4i
It said the suspects were being questioned jointly by the Army and the police.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai
The aircraft, an Airbus A340, lands in Mumbai shortly after ...
Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha to contest Pakistan elections from Lahore
Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, who is in jail since July 17, 2019, fo...
Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi
Fog likely to affect more flights in the day
24 workers lost their jobs every hour in last 2 years; 582 every day
Over 4.25 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023, layoffs con...
Viral video: Tourist opts to drive jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal Pradesh traffic jam; challaned
28,210 vehicles crossed the tunnel in 24 hours on Sunday