Arms seized along border in Akhnoor

Jammu, April 7
BSF personnel seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Paragwal along the international border in Akhnoor today. The seized items include 20 rounds of AK-47 rifle, two rifle magazines, two Italian pistols and 40 rounds, and four pistol magazines.
A BSF spokesperson said there were intelligence inputs about such attempts.
SK Singh, DIG, Jammu Frontier, said the evil designs of Pakistani terrorists stood exposed. The BSF is always on high alert to secure the international border, he added. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent
This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting
Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...
Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad
It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...
2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested
Alleged ISI cell was trying to intrude into security agencie...
Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its inde...