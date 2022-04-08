Arms seized along border in Akhnoor

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 7

BSF personnel seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Paragwal along the international border in Akhnoor today. The seized items include 20 rounds of AK-47 rifle, two rifle magazines, two Italian pistols and 40 rounds, and four pistol magazines.

A BSF spokesperson said there were intelligence inputs about such attempts.

SK Singh, DIG, Jammu Frontier, said the evil designs of Pakistani terrorists stood exposed. The BSF is always on high alert to secure the international border, he added. —