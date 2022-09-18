Arms seized in Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, September 17

Security forces seized arms and ammunition in Baramulla district on Saturday, the police said.

The search operation was launched by policemen as well as Army personnel in Hathlanga of Uri in the early hours of Saturday following an intelligence input, a police spokesman said. An AK-47 rifle, an AK magazine and 28 AK-47 rounds were seized from the area, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated, the spokesman added.