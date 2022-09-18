Arms seized in Baramulla

Srinagar, September 17
Security forces seized arms and ammunition in Baramulla district on Saturday, the police said.
The search operation was launched by policemen as well as Army personnel in Hathlanga of Uri in the early hours of Saturday following an intelligence input, a police spokesman said. An AK-47 rifle, an AK magazine and 28 AK-47 rounds were seized from the area, he said.
A case has been registered and investigation initiated, the spokesman added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No complete pullback for now
Troops along LAC a new normal | Several border disputes unre...
Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining unabated in Kangra rivulets
Poses threat to Dagera bridge over Neugal
Congress retains Timisgam in Ladakh council bypoll
People angry as BJP not protecting their rights, says Congre...