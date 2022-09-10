 Army chief Gen Manoj Pande sees exercise in Ladakh : The Tribune India

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande sees exercise in Ladakh

Troops are conducting exercise called ‘Parvat Prahaar’ on the Ladakh plateau at an altitude in excess of 14,000 feet

The Indian Army said the Chief was briefed on operational preparedness by commanders on ground.

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

The Indian Army is conducting an exercise to validate it’s concepts with new equipment that has been inducted in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande today visited the troops who are conducting this exercise called ‘Parvat Prahaar’ on the Ladakh plateau at an altitude in excess of 14,000 feet.

‘Parvat Prahaar’ translates into attack on the mountain.

The Indian Army said the Chief was briefed on operational preparedness by commanders on ground. He interacted with the officers and troops and complimented them for their steadfastness and professional standards. .

The Army Chief today started his two-day visit to Ladakh.

