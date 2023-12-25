 Army chief General Manoj Pande visits Poonch, exhorts commanders to conduct ops in ‘most professional manner’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Army chief General Manoj Pande visits Poonch, exhorts commanders to conduct ops in ‘most professional manner’

Army chief General Manoj Pande visits Poonch, exhorts commanders to conduct ops in ‘most professional manner’

The Army chief later flew to the 25 Infantry division headquarters in Rajouri and was briefed about the overall security situation

Army chief General Manoj Pande visits Poonch, exhorts commanders to conduct ops in ‘most professional manner’

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande during a visit to review the security situation in the Poonch sector, December 25, 2023. PTI



PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, December 25

Amid an ongoing operation to track down terrorists behind the ambush that left four soldiers dead in Poonch last week, Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the ground zero on Monday and exhorted the commanders to conduct the operations in the “most professional manner”.

The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) also asked them to remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges.

Three civilians picked up by the Army for questioning after the terrorist ambushed two Army vehicles on Thursday at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch were found dead on December 23.

“General Manoj Pande #COAS visited #Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. #COAS interacted with commanders on ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute & steadfast against all challenges,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army posted on X.

Earlier, a defence spokesman in Jammu said the army chief reached Jammu in the afternoon and immediately left for Rajouri-Poonch sector to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation.

The officials said General Pande visited Dhera Ki Gali and reviewed the anti-terrorist operation going on in Surankote and nearby Rajouri district's Thanamandi forest belt for the last five days to neutralise the terrorists behind the dastardly attack that left four soldiers dead.

The Army chief later flew to the 25 Infantry division headquarters in Rajouri and was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the overall security situation, they said.

Mobile internet services remained suspended in both Poonch and Rajouri districts for the third day on Monday as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent miscreants from creating any law and order problem, the officials said.

The services were suspended early Saturday following the killing of the three civilians.

General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, and senior civil and police officers are camping in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch to supervise the anti-terrorist operation and maintain law and order.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced compensation and jobs to the families of the dead civilians and said the medico legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority.

The Army has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the deaths of the three civilians and said it is committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of the investigation.

In a post on X on December 23, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said, “Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of 21 Dec 23. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Poonch #Rajouri


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

He got martyred everyday: Kin of Lt Col who dies after 8 yrs in coma

2
Trending

Meme-makers poke fun at holidaymakers as roads leading to Manali jam-packed on Christmas eve

3
Trending

Wedding photos of Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan are all about love

4
Punjab

Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain

5
India

Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indians allowed to resume journey after three days of grounding in France

6
India

3 days after being detained in France, plane with 303 passengers to land at Mumbai airport early on Tuesday

7
J & K

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin stand-up comedian Neel Nanda dies at 32

9
India

Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

10
Punjab

Punjab government withdraws decision to sound mourning notes on martyrdom day of younger ‘Sahibzadas’

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion: Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel among 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

MP Cabinet expanded; Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya among 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

Total strength of Cabinet has now gone up to 31, including C...

3 days after being detained, plane carrying 303 passengers, mostly Indians, expected to take off for India today

3 days after being detained in France, plane with 303 passengers to land at Mumbai airport early on Tuesday

The A340 aircraft is expected to land at Mumbai airport, fro...

Mass suspension of MPs was ‘premeditated’, ‘weaponised’ by ruling party: Kharge to Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar

Mass suspension of MPs was ‘premeditated’, ‘weaponised’ by ruling party: Kharge to Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar

Congress chief declines Dhankhar’s invite to attend meeting ...

Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case

Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case

Chakravarty moved the application before Special Judge Harde...

Poonch ambush: Army initiates Court of Inquiry as police lodges murder case over killing of 3 civilians

Poonch ambush: Army initiates Court of Inquiry as police lodges murder case over killing of 3 civilians

Kin of one of the deceased demands names of concerned Army m...


Cities

View All

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

NGO holds awareness rally against use of Chinese string by kite flyers

Lack of public conveniences in markets inconvenience visitors

Come December 30, Vande Bharat Express train to halt at railway station in Amritsar

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Inquiry committee indicts three Chandigarh civic body employees

Private schools profiling parents for admission

Carjackers target realtor’s brother

FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

South Delhi hotelier gets extortion call from Goldy Brar gang, police file FIR

Appoint DJB officials soon, directs Atishi

Hospital sexual harassment case: Ensure stringent action: Minister to Chief Secretary

Delhi Metro completes 21 years of operations

Crime incidents, kar sewa to plug breaches during floods stood out

Crime incidents, kar sewa to plug breaches during floods stood out

Goods worth lakhs reduced to ashes in fire at godown

He got martyred everyday: Kin of Lt Col who dies after 8 yrs in coma

Grassroots hockey league kicks off

Theatre fest ends on a colourful note

STF major crackdown on drugs led to 34.73 kg heroin recovery, 64 arrests

STF major crackdown on drugs led to 34.73 kg heroin recovery, 64 arrests

165 rolls of Chinese string seized, 2 held

Woman among 5 booked for usurping Rs 1-cr property

Lying unused, GLADA vendor market in a state of neglect

Building completion certificates issued for only 1.21% approved maps: Report

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Hawks pip varsity, lift liberals hockey title

Rotary Club holds eye check-up camp at Fatehgarh Sahib

Kin seek FIR against singer