Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande visits Siachen to review operational preparedness; pays tributes to martyrs

COAS lauds troops for their tenacity and perseverance under the most challenging conditions

Srinagar, July 27

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday visited the Siachen Glacier and reviewed the operational preparedness, besides paying tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives at the world’s highest battlefield.

The COAS interacted with the troops and lauded them for their tenacity and perseverance under the most challenging conditions. He exhorted them to continue working with same zeal and motivation, the Army said.

“General Manoj Pande #COAS visited frozen frontiers of #Siachen Glacier and reviewed the operational preparedness. #COAS also laid a wreath at #SiachenWarMemorial to honour the #Bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice at the World’s Highest Battlefield,” it said in a tweet.

