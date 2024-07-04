Army Chief reviews security along LoC

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, July 3

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, exhorting the troops to remain steadfast to meet all security challenges.

This was the maiden visit of General Dwivedi to J&K after becoming the Army Chief. In the past, General Dwivedi had served as the GOC-in-C of the Northern Command which guards the borders of the country with Pakistan and China.

The visit holds importance as it comes amid the ongoing Amarnath pilgrimage and the recent spate in terror acts in the UT. General Dwivedi also held a coordination meeting with Director General of Police RR Swain and other senior officials of the Jammu region which has witnessed multiple attacks by trained ultras recently.

The Army Chief was accompanied by Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, and Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, GOC, White Knight Corps. He chaired a meeting of commanders in Poonch before taking an aerial review of forward areas.

An official statement by the Army read, “Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, along with the Northern Army Commander, visited the forward locations of White Knight Corps and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control. ” Sources said the Army Chief was informed about the anti-terror operations being conducted in different parts of the region.

