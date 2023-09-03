Army Chief reviews security at LoC

Jammu, September 2
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday visited forward areas along the LoC in Rajouri sector and reviewed operational preparedness and security situation.
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, along with other senior officers, received the Chief of Army Staff and briefed him about the operational preparedness, Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Army posted on X, formerly Twitter.
The Army Chief interacted with troops hailed them for their professionalism.
