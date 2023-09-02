Army chief visits forward areas along Line of Control in J-K’s Rajouri

PTI

Jammu, September 2

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector and reviewed operational preparedness and security situation, Army officials said.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, northern command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi along with other senior officers received the chief of army staff (COAS) and briefed him about the operational preparedness, the officials said.

“General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited and reviewed the forward areas in Rajouri Sector. #COAS was briefed by Commanders on ground about the operational preparedness and prevailing security situation,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“The COAS appreciated the operational readiness & effective domination of Line of Control,” they said.

“The COAS during his motivational interaction with the troops exhorted them for their continued professionalism and steadfastness in meeting the operational challenges,” they said on X.

The ADGPI also shared several pictures of the Army chief’s visit to the Rajouri sector.

