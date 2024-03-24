Army Chief visits Jammu LoC areas

PTI

Jammu, March 23

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Saturday visited Jammu-based White Knight Corps and the forward areas along the LoC here, an official statement said. According to the Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information, the Chief of the Army Staff was briefed by commanders about the operational preparedness and the prevailing situation.

“The COAS commended all ranks for their unwavering commitment in exhibiting high standard of professionalism and maintaining a stable and secure environment in the region,” the ADGPI said on X.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gen Manoj Pande #Indian Army #Jammu