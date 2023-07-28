Army Chief visits Siachen, reviews military readiness

Jammu, July 27
A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India would not hesitate in crossing the Line of Control (LoC), Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Thursday visited the Siachen glacier and reviewed the operations preparedness of troops.
He also laid a wreath at the Siachen war memorial to honour the bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice at the world’s highest battlefield. “Interacting with the troops, General Pande lauded them for their tenacity and perseverance under challenging conditions and also exhorted them to continue working with same zeal and motivation,” an official spokesperson of the Army said.
Rajnath had on Wednesday, while participating in the 24th ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ at Dras, said no compromise would be made in protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country.
