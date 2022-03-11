Army chopper crashes in north Kashmir

PTI

Srinagar, March 11

An Army Cheetah helicopter on its way to pick up sick BSF personnel crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez sector on Friday, officials said.

The cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately, they said.

The helicopter was about to land but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions, an official told PTI.

The crash took place near Gujran Nullah in Gurez sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Rescue teams had been dispatched on foot while air reconnaissance teams were looking for survivors, the officials said.