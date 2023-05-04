Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 4

An army chopper crashed in Kishtwar district on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the helicopter crashed near Machna village of the district.

Two pilots and a technician have been rescued.

Statement by Army's Northern Command

At about 1115 hours on 04 May 2023, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing.

Immediate rescue operations were launched and Army rescue teams reached the site.

Two pilots and a technician were on board. All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.