Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, May 4
An army chopper crashed in Kishtwar district on Thursday.
According to initial reports, the helicopter crashed near Machna village of the district.
Two pilots and a technician have been rescued.
Statement by Army's Northern Command
At about 1115 hours on 04 May 2023, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir.
As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing.
Immediate rescue operations were launched and Army rescue teams reached the site.
Two pilots and a technician were on board. All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur.
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.
