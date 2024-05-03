Army conducts edu awareness campaign

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 2

The Army organised an education awareness drive at Mughal Maidan village of Kishtwar district. The event aimed to promote the importance of education and its role in fostering individual growth and national development.

“The event underscored the Army’s commitment to community development and empowerment, highlighting the pivotal role that education plays in unlocking opportunities and driving progress,” a spokesperson said. He said by fostering a culture of learning and knowledge sharing, the Army continues to be a catalyst for positive change, nurturing a brighter tomorrow for all.

“The event saw participation of 28 people from Mughal Maidan and nearby areas. The awareness drive resonated deeply with the village, igniting a spirit of enthusiasm towards academic excellence. Through such initiatives, the Indian Army continues to be a beacon of positive change, fostering inclusivity and fostering a culture of learning for a prosperous tomorrow,” said the official.

