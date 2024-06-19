Army conducts tuition classes for BPL kids

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 18

The Army — in its pursuit to uplift the standard of education in remote and under-developed areas of Rajouri — conducted tuition classes from May 17 to June 17. Books were also distributed to students of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

“The Army, in its unwavering commitment to education and community development, successfully concluded a series of tuition classes for students of BPL students residing at Gunda and its nearby villages. The tuition classes provided valuable academic support, aiding students in understanding key concepts, improving their performance and building a strong foundation for future studies,” an official spokesperson of the Army said.

He said that beyond academics, the classes focused on holistic development, instilling values of discipline, teamwork and leadership among the participating students.

“This initiative was to reach out to students from BPL families and to ensure that financial constraints did not hinder their educational progress. Students were awarded books and stationary items, symbolising the successful culmination of the tuition programme and acknowledging their commitment to learning. The closing ceremony marks not just the end of classes but the beginning of a journey of knowledge and empowerment for these students,” he said.

