Army constructs footbridge over Malan Nullah in Reasi

Jammu: Army undertook a project of constructing a foot bridge between Tulli and Banna over Malan Nullah in Reasi district. “In the past, the access to the other side was almost entirely blocked during winter and early spring due to frequent flooding of Malan Nullah,” an official spokesperson said. Construction of footbridge was a long pending demand of the residents. “With the bridging of the Nullah, the inhabitants of Banna can now carry out disruption free movement from their remote location to the road head in all-weather condition. This project benefiting 1500 residents, aims to bridge not only the physical gap but also the aspirations of vibrant communities of Tulli and Banna,” the official said. OC

Bootlegger held in Samba, 24 liquor bottles recovered

Jammu: Intensifying its drive against the sale of illicit liquor, Samba police have arrested a bootlegger and recovered 24 bottles of illicit liquor of 180 ml each from his possession in Ramgarh. Acting on a tip-off about sale of illicit liquor in Govindgarh area, a police party rushed to the spot and caught the accused red-handed from his roadside shop selling illicit liquor to the public and recovered 24 bottles from his possession. The accused, identified as Hardev Singh, a resident of Govind Garh, has been arrested. A case under Section 48 (f) Excise Act has been registered against him at Ramgarh police station. OC

J&K Police celebrate International Women’s Day

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police observed International Women’s Day with an event organised at the District Police Lines in Rajouri. The event was organised under the overall supervision of Rajouri SSP Amritpal Singh with police officers, including DSP Afrat Hussain and Ashwani Sharma. All the women working directly or indirectly with police department were present at the event. A token of gratitude was presented to Deputy SP, SDRF, Jabeen Lone, who was appreciated for being the torchbearer of women in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

