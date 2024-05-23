Army controls blaze in Bhaderwah market

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 22

In a swift response to stop fire from spreading in a market area, Army was able to douse a blaze in Old Chowk Bhalla in Bhaderwah area of Doda district.

The fire had engulfed a shop named Mir Fashion Hub early on Tuesday. “The swift response by the Army, in collaboration with the fire brigade, police, and local volunteers, prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent shops, thereby averting a potential disaster,” an official spokesperson said.

“The Army team from Bhaderwah arrived promptly at the scene and immediately took charge of the situation. Their rapid and coordinated efforts, alongside the dedicated work of the fire brigade and police, ensured that the fire was contained and extinguished efficiently.”

“The valiant action of the Army was instrumental in ensuring there were no fatal casualties during this incident,” the spokesperson said.

#Doda #Jammu