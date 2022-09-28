Army dedicates 'friendship bridge' to Ramban people

PTI

Ramban: The Army on Tuesday dedicated a newly constructed “friendship bridge” to the people in Ramban district, a defence spokesperson said. The 37-foot long and six-feet wide pedestrian bridge across the Mahu-Mangit stream is capable of handling 1.5-tonne load, Jammu-based Army PRO, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said. pti

2 drug peddlers detained; 26-kg hashish recovered

Bhaderwah: Over-26 kg hashish was seized from a truck in Jammu. Two suspected narcotic smugglers were arrested, said SSP (ANTF) Vinay Sharma. Besides, two others were detained in Doda and Udhampur districts for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Sadam Hussain Zargar and Krishan Lal were detained for their repeated involvement in drug trafficking, Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom said. This year, 36 cases have been lodged. pti

18 Covid patients surface in J&K; 145 cases active

Srinagar: J&K recorded 18 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday that took the infection tally to 4,79,102. The death toll stands at 4,785. No Covid-related fatality was reported from the Union Territory, officials said. There are 145 active cases while the number of recoveries have reached 4,74,172.