Army deploys double humped camels for logistic support in eastern Ladakh

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 4

To carry heavy loads and to hold patrols along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in eastern Ladakh, Northern Command of the Army has deployed double-humped or Bactrian camels.

The camels were trained by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and research on their capabilities were also carried out under different circumstances. Eastern Ladakh where hostilities broke out between Indian and Chinese armies in 2020 will be covered by these camels.

Northern Command wrote on X, “Double humped camels for logistic support to troops deployed in Eastern Ladakh”.

“Bactrian (Double Humped) camels are deployed in Eastern Ladakh as an innovative means for last mile delivery of critical load and mounted patrolling in sandy terrain of plateau. The utilisation of camels, generated employment for Awam (locals) and also paved way for conservation of fast dwindling population of double humped camels in Ladakh,” the post read.

These Bactrian camels are trained along with soldiers amid firing practice to familiarise them with the sound of gunfire. This practice is done with baggage on their backs.

Since 2017, DRDO has been conducting research on the double humped camels for their utility for Army deployed in rugged terrain of the cold desert. The DRDO was approached by the 14 Corps of Army headquartered in Ladakh to check the feasibility of using locally available Bactrian camels for patrolling and load carrying in Eastern sector of Ladakh. Army also uses Zanskar ponies for load carrying but the Bactrian camels can carry heavy loads.

#China #Jammu #Ladakh