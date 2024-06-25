Army detains man near LoC in Poonch

PTI

Jammu: Army troops on Monday detained a person after he was found moving under suspicious circumstances near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said. Wearing a camouflage shirt and Khaki pants with slippers, the man was apprehended at Dabraj top in the Mankote sector, they said. Prima facie, he appeared to be mentally unstable. Subsequently, he was handed over to Mendhar police for further questioning, officials said. The man’s identity was not known immediately, they said. PTI

Search operations launched in Udhampur, Rajouri

Jammu: Security forces launched search operations in Udhampur and Rajouri districts here following reports of suspicious movement, officials said. There were reports of suspicious movement in the Karlah area of Patnitop prompting police and security forces to launch a search operation. Security has been tightened at the famous Patnitop tourist resort. Security forces and police launched search operations in the Jata area of Kalakote, and Devak and Triyath in Sunderbani area following suspicious movements. A police officer said the search operation was a “routine exercise”.

