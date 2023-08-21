Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch, two terrorists killed

Jammu, August 21
Two Pakistani intruders were killed with the Army scuttling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, an official said.
The bodies of the slain terrorists could not be retrieved as they managed to flee across the Line of Control (LoC) before succumbing to their injuries, suffered during a gunfight with the Army, according to an Indian Army spokesperson.
One AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 30 rounds, two hand grenades and some medicines of Pakistani origin were recovered from the scene of the gunfight in the Balakote sector, he said.
