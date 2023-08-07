Poonch/Jammu, August 7
Two terrorists have been killed in a gunfight after Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) scuttled an infiltration attempt from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early on Monday, officials said.
Troops in Degwar sector noticed the movement of some terrorists trying to sneak into this side under the cover of darkness in the early hours of the day and engaged them in an encounter, the officials said.
They said two terrorists are believed to have been killed in the gunfight but their bodies are yet to be retrieved from the scene.
Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said the two infiltrating terrorists were engaged by the joint team of Army and police in Garhi Battalion area around 2 am.
“One terrorist fell down immediately while the second terrorist tried to run back to LoC, was engaged and hit and was seen falling down on the ground,” the officer said.
The movement of the terrorists had picked up in the general area Degwar Terva, he said, adding the operation is in progress and further details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction, paving th...
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K’s Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...