Army holds job fair in Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, December 3

The Army organised a two-day job fair in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district to provide a common platform to local jobseekers and prospective employers. The fair ended on Sunday. In its commitment to positively impact the local population, the Dagger Division (Pir Panjal Brigade) held the job fair at Chinar Nau Jawan Club, Boniyar in Uri area, an Army official said. He said the fair's primary objective was to create a common platform for local youth seeking employment opportunities and prospective employers.

This job fair is the Army's latest initiative in its comprehensive approach to fostering economic growth in the region while further strengthening its harmonious relationship with the local population, the official said. The job fair attracted nearly 2,500 youths from across J&K for around 750 job vacancies, the official added.

The event brought together employers from across the Union Territory and beyond, enabling candidates to explore job opportunities in various sectors.

