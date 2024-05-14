Army holds medical camp in remote Rajouri, Poonch areas

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 13

The Army, in collaboration with Borderless World Foundation, Nasik, and the civil administration, organised a two-day transformative medical camp in Surankote of Poonch and Thanamandi and Kotranka of Rajouri.

The camp was aimed to assist resident population and Gujjar and Bakerwal community from far-flung areas like Dara Sangla, Sangla, Faslabad, Marhote, Dograin, Poshana, Naili, Azmatabad, Alal, Pangai, Koranka, Samote and Mangota of Surankot and Thanamandi, who can access the medical facilities, healthcare services and medicines so as to enhance their health and well-being, an official said.

“This camp included teams of twelve specialist doctors of Borderless World Foundation, six specialist doctors from J&K government and Army doctors collaborating together to ensure the success of the camp,” the official said.

The team of doctors included ophthalmologists, general physician, gynaecologist, dermatologist, paediatrician and orthopaedic specialists. “The medical camp has a profound effect on the local communities, particularly the Gujjars and Bakerwals. Nearly 1,800 persons including 600 men, 700 women and 250 children availed the medical facility at both the locations. These marginalised communities often reside in remote areas where healthcare infrastructure is scarce. The camp brought essential medical services directly to their doorstep,” the official informed.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Poonch #Rajouri