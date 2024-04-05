Army holds Rozgar Mela at Akhnoor

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 4

In a bid to address the pressing issues of unemployment and foster inclusive growth, Army organised a transformative ‘Rozgar Mela’ at Rakhmuthi Millitary Garrison, Akhnoor.

The event witnessed a massive turnout of job seekers and featured numerous employment opportunities offered by renowned companies.

Major General Sameer Srivastava emphasised the significance of the initiative stating that beyond employment reduction ‘Rozgar Mela’ is an initiative to open up new opportunities that are beyond the reach of common citizens.

“The event served a platform for job seekers to interact with potential employers, apply for positions and participate in the walk-in interviews with more than 3000 vacancies in sectors such as healthcare, education, engineering, healthcare, hospitality and finance,” an official spokesperson said.

Participating companies like SBI, ICICI Bank, J&K Bank, Prahari Insurance, Bajaj Allainz, ZSB, Dept of Agriculture, Fishries and Animal Husbandry conducted walk-in interviews and extended immediate job offers to eligible candidates.

“The fair also provided supplementary services such as resume, assistance and career guidance to aid job seekers in their quest. The success of this Rozgar Mela underscores Army’s commitment to provide fair and dignified job opportunities to the individuals of border area villages of Akhnoor. Such initiatives will herald a new era of social and economic growth,” the spokesperson said.

