Army holds session on Agnipath scheme benefits

Pulwama, March 26
The Indian Army organised a career counselling session for the youths of Pulwama focusing on the Agniveer recruitment process for the Army. The event was aimed at providing comprehensive guidance and support to the youth of Kashmir interested in joining the Indian Army under the Agniveer scheme.
On the occasion, an orientation lecture was delivered on the various aspects of the recruitment process, offering valuable insights into the preparation strategies, eligibility criteria, and selection process.
The initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to empower the youth of Kashmir with the knowledge and skills needed to pursue their dreams of serving the nation.
“We have organised a lecture in which we guided the aspirants who attended the lecture. Right from the qualifications needed, the age limit, and the bonus marks they can get. We have told them how they can enrol in the process and that they can approach us and the local unit of the Indian Army in case they need assistance. The aspirants seem interested. We hope the maximum number of people out of them will join the Indian Army. The Indian Army has given a good opportunity to the youth, to study, to work and to earn a good salary,” Col. Anshul Sharma, Director, ARO Srinagar, said.
A youth named Tabesh Nazir, who joined the counselling session, said, “A lot of unemployment is here in our region. The Agniveer scheme has a lot of benefits. If educated youth want a job, they can look forward to this scheme,” he said. — OC
Clearing doubts
We told aspirants how they can enrol in the process and can approach us or the local unit of the Indian Army in case they need assistance. We hope that a large number of youth will join the Army. — Col. Anshul Sharma, director, ARO, Srinagar
