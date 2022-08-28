Army, IAF rescue Hungarian national in 30-hour-long operation in JK's Kishtwar

Jammu, August 27
The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force on Saturday rescued a Hungarian national who was stranded in Kishtwar district of Jammu division.
The rescue operation continued for over 30 hours after which the joint teams of the Army and the IAF located the foreign national, identified asAkos Vermes aged 38 years from Budapest, Hungary.
Army PRO, Lt Col Devender Anand said “upholding the finest traditions, a team of Indian Army unit deployed at Dool,Kishtwar, in coordination with IAF and district administration carried out a 30-hour long search and rescueoperation in upper reaches of the Himalayan ranges of Paddar, Kishtwar to rescue a Hungarian National”.
He said that the individual named Akos Vermes had lost his way in the treacherous and glaciated heights of Umasi La Passin Sumcham valley of Paddar region. “The traveller was located by a joint effort of Indian Army and IAF who conducted the search operation and rescued the individual today. The traveller was brought to Kishtwar and was physically examined by a medical team of the Indian Army at Kishtwar which provided immediate medical assistance to rehabilitate the traveller who had lost his way while on mountaineering expedition and was exposed to inclement weather for a prolonged period of five days” said Anand.
The well-being of the individual was informed to the Hungarian Embassy by DC Kishtwar through a video call.
