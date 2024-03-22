Army imparts vehicle mechanic training to youths in Rajouri

Rajouri, March 21

The Army on Wednesday organised training on vehicle mechanic skills for 10 students in Rajouri to boost self-employment skills of unemployed youth. The training was organised as an initiative by the Army to enhance the human resources of Rajouri through technical skills for deserving youth.

The training will help in developing the skill sets required for handling repairs and maintenance of the latest commercial and passenger vehicles. It was organised in collaboration with the District Employment and Counselling Centre, Rajouri.

The programme covered all major aspects of vehicle repair, including understanding of mechanical, electrical and electronic systems, fault identification, use of specialist tools, pollution checking, AC gas refilling, etc., to provide a launch pad for the students attending the training for their bright future.

At the end of the training, all the students were provided with a custom-made set of high-quality tools to enable them to take on the job of vehicle mechanics.

The students who attended the training were handpicked from the deserving strata of the society for uplifting them and providing them with a springboard to a better future.

In a felicitation ceremony held on Wednesday at Ace of Spades Gunner Eagles Workshop on the culmination of the training, the youth were felicitated with certificates and tool kits by Colonel Sandeep Singh, Officer-in-Charge, Sadbhavna, 25 Artillery Brigade and Zaheer Ahmed Kaifi, Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Rajouri.

The students were happy to imbibe the technical skills under the tutelage of the Army, which has taken up this novel initiative to provide an impetus to the human resource development of Rajouri and the upliftment of the unemployed youth. — ANI

