Army imparts vocational training to Valley youth

Jammu/Doda, March 1

On a sunny afternoon, 22-year-old Junaid Bhat is busy cutting wood logs to make an almirah at a shop in Kishtwar district. Though nephew of the longest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen commander in the region — Mohammad Amin, alias Jehangir Saroori, he appeals to the latter to surrender.

It was seven months ago when the Army arranged a carpenter training for Junaid to prevent him from going astray like his uncle. He says, “Neither Hurriyat nor any government official supported us. The path of terrorism will lead only to death. Officials have never harassed me for my kinship to Saroori.”

Like him, the Army has helped a number of youth. Information from locals can be a game-changer for security forces in dealing with terrorism so the Army wants local youth in the mainstream. Providing self-employment opportunities is a part of the strategy that has triggered reduction in the number of youth picking arms.

The Army has also assisted several women facing health concerns. Medical camps have been organised regularly as government doctors are hardly available in remote areas. Recently, security officials got nine women of Thakrie block in Kishtwar trained in tailoring, enabling them to form a self-help group.

Along the LoC in Rajouri, regular training workshops are being organised for youth and women. Murtaza Malik, 23, of Darhal in Rajouri recently underwent training in welding and opened his shop in the area. “The Army initiative is appreciable. Youth of far-flung areas must also be provided such opportunities,” Malik says.

A youth in Doda, who didn’t wish to be named, says his brother worked for LeT and surrendered two years ago. “My family faces stigma so no one offers job to my brother. The government should help such people to ensure their absorption into the mainstream,” he says. Seeking anonymity, an official in Kishtwar administration says the government staff don’t have the necessary resources to reach far-flung areas so the administration often requests the Army to help the locals.

On the Republic Day this year, Lal Din Gujjar, father of a terrorist, Nazir Gujjar, unfurled the Indian flag. “Who would have thought that the father of a wanted militant would unfurl the Tricolour on Republic Day?” said an elated Gujjar. — IANS