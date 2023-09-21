Army installs 70-foot-high national flag at Ajote War Memorial in J-K’s Poonch

PTI

Jammu, September 21

A 70-foot-high national flag has been hoisted at the Ajote War Memorial near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Thursday.

The tricolour was installed by the Army in collaboration with the Flag Foundation of India, the spokesman said.

He said the national flag was dedicated to the people by Commander of 93 Infantry Brigade Brigadier Rajesh Bisht in the presence of senior district officials, including Poonch Deputy Commissioner Yaseen M Chaudhary, District Development Council Chairperson Tazeem Akhter and Senior Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Sharma.

A large number of veterans and ex-servicemen were also present.

The hoisting of the national flag at Ajote is of great significance for the people of Poonch as every resident identifies himself with this nation, the spokesman said.

