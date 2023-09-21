Army installs 70-foot-high national flag at Ajote War Memorial in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu, September 21
A 70-foot-high national flag has been hoisted at the Ajote War Memorial near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Thursday.
The tricolour was installed by the Army in collaboration with the Flag Foundation of India, the spokesman said.
VIDEO | The Indian Army in collaboration with Flag Foundation of India today installed a 70 ft high National Flag at Ajote War Memorial to honour the fallen heroes of Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir).— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 21, 2023
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/wOKeV6wCBg
He said the national flag was dedicated to the people by Commander of 93 Infantry Brigade Brigadier Rajesh Bisht in the presence of senior district officials, including Poonch Deputy Commissioner Yaseen M Chaudhary, District Development Council Chairperson Tazeem Akhter and Senior Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Sharma.
A large number of veterans and ex-servicemen were also present.
The hoisting of the national flag at Ajote is of great significance for the people of Poonch as every resident identifies himself with this nation, the spokesman said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspended visa issuance in Canada on security grounds, says MEA; asks Ottawa to cut staff strength in missions
Says Canada has provided no specific information regarding H...
Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm
India on Wednesday advised all its citizens living in Canada...
Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada
Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a gangster who escaped to...
Hindu-Canadians are soft targets for Pannun, warns Indo-Canadian MP
Hindu body in Canada asks Public Safety Minister to treat Pa...
Goldy Brar's aides raided by Punjab police in Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar
Goldy Brar is suspected to be a part of Khalistan movement i...