Army interacts with Bakerwals, Gujjars in Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 12

The Army held interaction with Gujjar and Bakerwals in Rajouri district prior to their seasonal migration to higher reaches.

Gujjars and Bakerwals are ethnic groups of the Himalayas and are considered as one of the most historically rich tribes of the region due to their culture and traditions. These tribes comprise approximately 11 per cent of the total population of J&K.

Maintaining connect In continuation of its efforts to maintain connect with these tribes and resolve their issues, the Army interacted with tribesmen of Gujjars and Bakerwals. The interaction was carried out in the areas of Kesri Hill in Rajouri.

A large number of Gujjars and Bakerwals follow nomadic lifestyle. Every year they migrate to the higher reaches of Pir Panjal as part of their customary seasonal practice.

“The Army has always been at the forefront of helping this population during migration as well as during their stay at the higher reaches by providing necessary medical and veterinary assistance, education to their children and other basic necessary items,” the Army spokesperson said.

“The interaction was aimed at understanding their problems and issues faced by the community during their migration to higher reaches, their basic requirements pertain to documentation for migration, awareness about the Forest Rights Act and education of their children,” he said.

The spokesperson said the community members lauded the efforts of Army for organising such a unique event prior to migratory season and listening to various issues and problems faced by the community.

